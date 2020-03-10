Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes Purchases 1,000 Shares

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $23,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 328,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,068.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 14,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,957. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after purchasing an additional 84,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

