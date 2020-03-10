Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,272 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.58% of Realogy worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 383,328 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 262,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,108 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Realogy from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Realogy stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva bought 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

