Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RLGY. Stephens upped their target price on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Realogy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Realogy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $877.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,199.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 197,568 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

