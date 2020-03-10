Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT) recently:

3/9/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

3/3/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/29/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

2/11/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/6/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/20/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

1/14/2020 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Shares of CLMT opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $220.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $774.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

