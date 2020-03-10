Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ: ECPG):

3/6/2020 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Encore Capital Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Encore Capital Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ECPG opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Encore Capital Group Inc alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.