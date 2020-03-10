Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Amarin (AMRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amarin reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, wherein both earnings and sales beat estimates. Amarin’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa is expected to continue in 2020. The company is expanding its sales force and start promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for its growth. Any setback to its commercialization plans will have an unfavorable impact. Competition is also rising in the targeted market. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/2/2020 – Amarin is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Amarin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Amarin had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

2/7/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Amarin had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

1/14/2020 – Amarin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

1/10/2020 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/10/2020 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMRN opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -199.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amarin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,055,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,228,000 after buying an additional 2,911,233 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amarin by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,305,000 after buying an additional 707,562 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amarin by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,025,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after buying an additional 169,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $18,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

