Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

2/21/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

2/18/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Prevail Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of PRVL opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

