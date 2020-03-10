Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,008 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,096 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of Recro Pharma worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REPH. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:REPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. 9,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts predict that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

