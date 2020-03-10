Red Pulse Phoenix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,792.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $57,792.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

