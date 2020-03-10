Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,370. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

