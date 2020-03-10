RED Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One RED token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. RED has a total market capitalization of $360,699.26 and approximately $3,243.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00636259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009142 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000352 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

