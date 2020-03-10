Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $54,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,587 shares of company stock worth $34,360,840. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.25.

REGN traded down $8.99 on Tuesday, hitting $465.45. 905,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $500.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

