Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $8.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,500. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

