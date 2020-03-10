Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

