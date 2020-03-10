Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 348,700 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Biogen worth $1,356,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.09. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura raised their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

