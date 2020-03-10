Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.13% of Cable One worth $435,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,611 shares of company stock worth $7,362,348. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

NYSE CABO traded up $60.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,536.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,538. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $913.66 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,694.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,475.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

