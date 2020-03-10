Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 4,466,107 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 346.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of QUALCOMM worth $507,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,978,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

