Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 512,199 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of CME Group worth $428,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,184. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.