Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $321,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of CL traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.