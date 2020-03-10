Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $408,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 152.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,815. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 6.38%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

