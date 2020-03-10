Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.36% of Fortinet worth $613,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.48.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.91. 148,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

