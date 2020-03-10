Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,915 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Public Storage worth $326,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,399,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $202.84 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

