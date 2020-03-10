Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 187,300 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.16% of ABIOMED worth $396,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.95. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $348.27.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

