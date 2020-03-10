Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 2,213,329 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213,329 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.61% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $334,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,915. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.10 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.85%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.