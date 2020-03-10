Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 232,005 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Franco Nevada worth $479,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.89. 145,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,382. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.