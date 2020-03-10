Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,511,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,169,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Vale worth $323,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 2,412,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,126,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vale SA has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.26.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.