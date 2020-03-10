Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Vodafone Group worth $656,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 376,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 149,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. 351,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,003. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.