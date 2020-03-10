Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,948 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.31% of Align Technology worth $728,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,465. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.14.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.92.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

