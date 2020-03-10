Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of eBay worth $545,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.