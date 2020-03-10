Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $515,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. 7,937,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,365,119. The stock has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

