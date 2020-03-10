Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,358 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of National Grid worth $428,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid by 59.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in National Grid by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. 118,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,460. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

