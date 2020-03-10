Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Walmart worth $1,060,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,610,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.46. 1,411,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,142,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

