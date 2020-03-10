Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.10 Billion Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,102,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,044,000 after purchasing an additional 932,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 594,316 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 1,855,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,930. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

