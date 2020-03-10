Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $351.07 Million Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034,392 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Ameren worth $351,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of AEE stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.47. The company had a trading volume of 90,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

