Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $365.64 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $365,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 318,316 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,335.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,308 shares of company stock worth $7,056,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

HZNP traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. 144,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,138. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

