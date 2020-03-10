Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $384.04 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Southern worth $384,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

