Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $388 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Progressive worth $388,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.04. 284,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,686. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.08. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $67.94 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.