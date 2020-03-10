Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $400.15 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.71% of F5 Networks worth $400,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 525.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in F5 Networks by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

F5 Networks stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.88. 59,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

