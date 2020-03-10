Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $401.24 Million Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $401,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after acquiring an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,693,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,479,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after buying an additional 590,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,808,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,014,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $141,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,442,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,028,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,255. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.