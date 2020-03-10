Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $464.70 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,964,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 183,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.31% of Ralph Lauren worth $464,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Shares of RL traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. The stock had a trading volume of 529,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,826. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

