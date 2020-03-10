Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $529.85 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $529,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $29,578.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,321.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,776 shares of company stock valued at $683,441. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.86. 40,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.