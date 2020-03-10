Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,644 shares during the period. Allergan makes up approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Allergan worth $959,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

NYSE:AGN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.05. The company had a trading volume of 221,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,488. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.