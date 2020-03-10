Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 163.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of NetEase worth $344,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,445,000 after acquiring an additional 898,188 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 917,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546,851 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $42,318,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.46.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,290. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

