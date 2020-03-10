Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.86% of Duke Energy worth $569,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

DUK stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,477. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.