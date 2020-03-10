Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,396,027 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Novartis worth $625,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 773.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,027. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

