Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,104,330 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.91% of Exelixis worth $316,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 296,696 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 461,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,651. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exelixis from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $80,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,034,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,825,384.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

