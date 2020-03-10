Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 36,099 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of Icon worth $404,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.39.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

