Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 630,125 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.99% of Atlassian worth $731,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.38. The company had a trading volume of 69,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,105. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.09, a PEG ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.14. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

