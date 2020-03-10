Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 665,200 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.90% of FirstEnergy worth $499,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 425,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,107. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

