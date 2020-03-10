Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 701,400 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,349,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of FOX worth $346,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

